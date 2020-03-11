|
Paul Froehlich, age 82, of W. Springfield, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie, on January 12, 1938, a son of the late Albert and Ellen Linstrom Froehlich.
Paul graduated from McKean High School and served in the United States Army.
He worked at Lord Corporation, making helicopter parts, retiring after 40 years of service.
Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He was quite the storyteller. Above all else, he was an amazing husband, father, grandpa and great papa and loved his family more than life. Paul got to know the Lord through his sister, Janice, enjoying Mathew 11:28 and John 3:16.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Jr., at the age of 3; and a sister, Judy.
Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Wurst Froehlich; his children, Carol A. Robison (Timothy) of Shelby, N.C., Pauline Smith (Greg) of Springfield, Tina Kerswill (Lewis) of Girard and Eric S. Froehlich of Springfield; and two sisters, Janice Richardson of Erie and Sandy Figueroa (Lou) of McKean. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Forrest, Patricia, Chanele, Gabrielle, Nicole, Brandon and Erin; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Steet East, Girard, on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m., and are invited to a graveside service on Friday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2020