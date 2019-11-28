|
Paul "Don" Hushon, 81, of Waterford, died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at home. He was born in Delta, Pa. on January 17, 1938, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Hushon.
Donny was known to his friends and family as "Speed" for his passion of riding anything with an engine above the speed limit. He was a caregiver for many years to his late wife, Barb. They enjoyed riding motorcycles and trail riding on horses with friends and family. His grandchildren, Lucas and Adam, knew "Pop Donny" as someone who would drop everything to help others, especially for their Eagle Scout projects.
Donny worked as a union insulator and retired after thirty years in the work force. He was a member of St. Francis Ushers Club in McKean and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hushon in 2017; a brother, James Hushon and a sister, Ann Cooper.
Survivors include his son, Paul (Kate) Hushon, II, of Edinboro; two daughters, Julia Hushon, of New York and Christine Hushon, of Erie; three brothers, Joe (Pat) Hushon and Vincent (Bonnie) Hushon, of Delta, Pa. and David Hushon, of Pittsfield, Pa.; three sisters, Betty Stuart, of Delta, Pa., Eleanor (Paul) Krick, of Stewartstown, Pa. and Alice (David) Peterson, of Maryland; a brother-in-law, Thomas Cooper, of Maryland; and two grandchildren, Lucas and Adam Hushon. Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or diabetes.org/donate. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
