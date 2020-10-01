Paul J. Denning, Sr., age 71, of Erie, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Millcreek Community Hospital. He was born August 19, 1949, in Erie, the son of the late Irwin and Florence (Bouton) Denning.
He was a lifelong resident of Erie and served in the Army during the Vietnam war. After the war, he married the love of his life, Linda. Together, they owned their own business and loved going "junk collecting." With his family, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Paul was always a troublemaker, but was quite the people person.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Irwin and Florence; his wife, Linda (Smith); his sisters, Lois and Paula; and his three brothers, Irwin Jr., William, and Terry.
He is survived by one brother, Rodney (Brenda); and his four children, Paul Jr. (Tammy), Shawn, Scott, and Nicole. Also, he is survived by four grandchildren, Paul Scott, John, Brian, and Derek; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend graveside services with military honors on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 noon in Erie Cemetery. A family celebration of his life will be held Sunday. Please contact a family member for information.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
