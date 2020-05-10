|
Paul J. Huntley, age 80, of Edinboro, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Roanoke, Va. on March 18, 1940, a son of the late Julian "Bud" and Josephine Smith Huntley.
He graduated from Strong Vincent High School. Paul served in the United States Navy. He worked as a truck driver most of his life. He loved boating and sailing. He also rode as a motorcycles escort for the Erie Harley Davison funeral escort division. He loved his pets and volunteered time with Because You Care.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Huntley.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Marino Huntley, his children: Christopher Huntley, Patrick Huntley and his wife Janet, and Heidi Huntley; three grandchildren: Max, Miranda and Milo, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Girard.
Memorials may be made to Because You Care, Inc. 6041 West Road, McKean, PA 16426.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020