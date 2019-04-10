|
Paul J. Lisowski, 68, of Edinboro, formerly of Lawrenceville, left this earthly life on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on November 21, 1950, the son of the late Anthony and Harriet Lisowski, Sr.
He was the loving and caring father of his most treasured daughters Rachel, Stephanie "Willow," Renata and Sarah, and the adoring Dziadzia "Grandpa" of Jordan and Dylan, and devoted companion of Puddin' Pop.
Before retiring, Paul was a professor at Edinboro University of PA, where he taught Business and Accounting for 38 years. He was also an adviser of the Business and Accounting Club and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
He enjoyed many trips to Poland, where he made many lifelong friends and unforgettable memories. With monumental pride and devotion, Paul shared freely his knowledge and passion of his Polish heritage. He was an avid, longtime golfer and treasurer for the Riverside Thursday Golf League in Cambridge Springs.
He was a vocal supporter of Presque Isle Downs Casino, making friends with patrons, employees, and jockeys alike.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph "Skip" and Anthony Jr. "Antos."
His siblings Marilyn, John "Dude," Marya "Ria," Rosemary, and Michael (Sally) deeply feel his loss.
Calling hours at Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Additional viewing and burial will be held in Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pa., 5432 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201.
