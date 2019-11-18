|
|
Paul Keith Schuller passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot on November 15, 2019.
He was born on June 4, 1952 a son of the late Martin Schuller and Ruth (Beckman) Schuller.
Paul fought the battle but the cancer won. He had a great life. He worked at General Electric for 37 years and has enjoyed his retirement for the past ten years.
Paul was a lifetime member of the Siebenbuerger Club, a member of the Wesleyville American Legion and the LECOM Center for Health and Aging.
He enjoyed sorting and saving coins and was an avid baseball and football fan especially the Indians and Browns.
On July 19, 1986, Paul married the love of his life, his wife Nancy Coughlin Schuller. She is left behind to cherish the memories. Paul was a kindhearted husband and whatever Nancy wanted to do was just fine with him. Paul and Nancy are surrounded by wonderful loving families and have many groups of loving friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Brown and his mother-in-law (Mumsy).
Paul will be missed dearly by his loving wife Nancy; brothers, Michael (Rose) Schuller and Marty (Billie) Schuller ; brother and sister-in-law, Ron (Mary) Coughlin; nieces and nephews, Beth Vazquez, Jeff (Andrea) Schuller, Dan (Rhonda) Schuller, Katie Schuller, Justine (Jason) Gortney, Autumn (Gerald) Lynch, Donovan (Katie) Coughlin, Patrick (Heide Martin) Coughlin and Andrew Coughlin. Also many great- and great-great nieces and nephews and many special friends survive.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, Pa., on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Freebourn officiating. Private burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the 2115 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019