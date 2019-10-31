|
|
Paul L. Gangemi, was born April 15, 1925, and left his earthly life to spend Eternity with Our God and his Heavenly family on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Erie VAMC Hospice Unit, surrounded by his Earthly and Heavenly family.
Paul was a warrior in his battle against cancer and its complications. He was born in Kane, Pa. to Francesca and Michaelangelo Gangemi.
Paul later moved to Erie and met and married the love of his life, Irene Grace Bay, and raised their family. He was a humble, gentle, loving man, with the heart and fighting spirit of a lion. Paul was a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Army Air Corp, and flew in 43 missions in the European Theater, as a turret gunner in a P2-24 Liberator. He earned his air medal and Purple Heart for his bravery and service to our country.
Paul was an active and artistic man, and an inspiration and mentor to many. He loved golf, horse-shoes, and baseball. He played semi-pro and pro-baseball, and turned down a call up to the Washington Senators to remain with his wife and children. Paul worked at Diamond National, as a graphic designer; he studied art under Joseph Plavcan, and become an accomplished painter in oils and worked with charcoal and pastels. Paul loved playing his guitar and mandolin, and passed his musical skills onto his sons. He also drove cab for Erie Yellow Cab for many years, encountering many personalities and had many stories to share.
Paul was preceded to Heaven by his parents; his stepfather, Pasquale Scutella; his wife, Irene; his sons, Michael P. Gangemi and Edward M. Gangemi; his sisters, Mary Lake and Brandy Tovey; and his brother, Samuel Gangemi.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughter, Paula J. Gangemi; precious sister, Angeline Lewis; beloved daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Libby" Gangemi; beloved grandchildren, Jenna Gangemi and Alexander Gangemi; niece, Monica Lewis; nephew, Shawn Gangemi and his fiancé, Marsha Bailey; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and great friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all staff at UPMC Hillman, UPMC Hamot Hospital, UPMC Family Health/Hospice (with special gratitude to Denny and Danielle), Twinbrook Medical Center and VAMC Hospice Unit for their compassion and loving care.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 5 pm and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 10 am conducted by Rev. John Jacquel. Military Honors will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019