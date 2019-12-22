Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
More Obituaries for Paul Carrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Lawrence Carrier


1934 - 2019
Paul Lawrence Carrier Obituary
Paul Lawrence Carrier, 85, of Erie, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor, on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

He was born on March 25, 1934, in Corry, Pa., son of the late John and Lois (Fish) Carrier.

Paul was a veteran serving for four years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at Erie Bottling Company for 26 years and Medical Logistics, Inc. for several years. He was the treasurer of Community United Church for 27 years and enjoyed snowmobiling, watching TV and was a NASCAR Fan.

He was survived by his wife, Shirley (Griswold) Carrier; two sons, Todd Carrier (Robin) of Erie and Tracy Carrier (Gail) of McKean; a daughter, Toni Benzel of McKean; seven grandchildren, Terra, Tiffany, Tamara, Aaron, Nathan, Taylor and Jonathan; and brother, James Carrier (Pam) of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and formerly of Corry.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, on Friday, December 27th from 1 p.m. until the time of a service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Richard Moyer officiating.

Private burial will be at David Curtis Cemetery in Corry, Pa., in the spring.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417, or to the , 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019
