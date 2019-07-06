|
Paul Luther Goetschius, age 64, of Erie passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born April 9, 1955 in Norfolk, Va., he was a son of the late Emmett and Mary Louise (Kraybill) Goetschius.
Paul worked at Penn-Union Corp for the last 40 years in many various capacities. He was a brilliant man, an avid reader, history buff, and sports enthusiast. He loved baseball, football and all Pittsburgh sports, including the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins. Paul enjoyed outdoor activities like hiking and camping with his family. He was also an animal lover, all of which he acquired from his children. He will be remembered for his kindness, his patience, his love for his family, his humor and sarcasm that he passed on to his children, and his ability to listen to and mentor those around him. Paul's love for his wife Judy was timeless and apparent to all of those who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, his soulmate of 37 years, Judy (Miaczynski) Goetschius; four children, Amber Goetschius, (husband Tony D'Auria), Adam Goetschius, Abby Goetschius (fiancée Brad Reichert), and Alex Goetschius (girlfriend Sarah Koziel); two brothers, Mark (wife Julie) and Peter Goetschius (wife Karen); two grandchildren, Mackenzie Barr (mother Sarah Barr) and Axton Masi (mother Lindsay Masi); and many nieces and nephews. Paul will be loved and deeply missed, always and forever.
Friends may call on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Monday at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Paul to The Erie Regional Library Foundation, 160 East Front Street, Erie, PA 16507 or the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
