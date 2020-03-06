|
|
He will be sadly missed by his many friends but mostly by his wife of 65 years, Jacque; and his eight children, Keith Foust (Kari Ann), Karen Foust, Kristy Foust, Kevin Foust (Martha), Kim Thompson (Jim), Kyle Foust (Casey), Kerry Badach (Chet), and Kenneth Foust. He reveled in his role as Papa and will be greatly missed by his many grandchildren, Ryan, Andy, Kristen, Paul R., Anna, and Evan Foust, Derek Hoenes (Jenna), Jared and Amelia Thompson, Jacob, Molly, and Daniel Badach, Emily and Elisabeth Stoll, Brooke Quarisa (Mike), Amber Anderson; and his great-grandchildren, Aryonna and Carter Foust, Amariya Crosby, Domani and A'leynah Carter, Leighton Hoenes, Warren Quarisa, and Logan and Eli Anderson. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Donna White; and six nieces and nephews, David Biletnikoff (Liesel), Amy Biletnkoff-Oldach (Mark) and Stephanie Penninger, Shawn and Stephen White, and Shelby Geiger.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Road in Harborcreek Township) on Saturday, March 7th from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, March 8th from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, March 9th at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek, where Paul served for many years as an Elder, Deacon, and Scholarship Committee Chair. Burial will follow Laurel Hill Cemetery, with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials to support future students and ballplayers be made to the Harbor Creek Baseball Club, c/o Treasurer Barb Mosbacher, 1919 Hannon Road, Erie, PA 16510, or to the First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek's Camp Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 67, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 6, 2020