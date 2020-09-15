Paul M. Hopsecger, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born in Erie, April 20, 1930, a son of the late Norman G. and Emily E. "Hertha" (Hanke) Hopsecger Sr.
Paul served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Sgt. He had been employed in the International Sales Dept. of Eriez Magnetics, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, was an avid golfer, enjoyed painting and reading, but family was most important part of his life.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Josephine "JoAnne" (Straub) Hopsecger in 2016, and his two brothers, Albert and Norman Hopsecger Jr.
Survivors include one daughter Debra A. Scheu of Erie, two sons, Mark Hopsecger (Therese) of Somerville, Ala. and Edward Hopsecger (Cynthia) of Mentor, Ohio, eight grandchildren, Chris and Curt Cunningham, Mark, Jason, Michele Hopsecger Falter and Kristen Hopsecger Wright, Nicole and Luke Hopsecger. Many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to COVID-19, private calling hours will be held at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. at the convenience of the family followed by a service officiated by Fr. Mark A. Hoffman, Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Peace Church. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506 or a charity of one's choice
