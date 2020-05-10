|
|
Paul M. Newell, M.D., age 65, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, May 7, 2020, following a three-year battle with cancer.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on January 21, 1955, he was the son of Louis F. Newell, Jr., of Erie and the late Marion E. (Donley) Newell.
Paul was a graduate of McDowell High School and completed his pre-med degree at Gannon College in 1977. He continued his education at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and graduated in 1981 with his medical degree. He then completed his internal medicine residency at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh. Paul went on to complete his fellowship in infectious diseases at UPMC Montefiore, also in Pittsburgh.
Paul dedicated his life to helping others through his work as a doctor. He was an Infectious Disease Specialist at Hamot from 1988 until 2009. He also served as Chief of Infectious Diseases and Hospital Epidemiology during his time at Hamot. Paul then worked as an Infectious Disease Specialist at St. Vincent Health Center through his retirement in 2017. He also taught residents at both hospitals. Paul's research on infectious diseases was published in various medical journals throughout his career.
When he wasn't wearing his white coat, Paul could be found outdoors. He had a love for nature and, above all, wildlife. He enjoyed boating, camping, biking and spending time with his family. Paul also loved traveling and visited many different places over the years. Some of his favorites included trips to England, France, Hawaii, Alaska and San Francisco.
Paul was an avid Erieite and a huge supporter of the local community through charitable giving and volunteerism. He was also a member of St. Andrew Church where he served in various roles. Paul's kindheartedness and generous and loving nature will be greatly missed; he had so much wisdom to share and touched the lives of everyone he came across, from his patients, to family and friends and even complete strangers, in a positive and lasting way.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Marion (Donley) Newell and brother-in-law, Jerome Cline.
In addition to his father, he is survived by seven siblings, Nancy Pasik, Cheryl Cline, David Newell, Donald Newell (Michelle), William Newell, Thomas Newell (Karen) and Daniel Newell, all of Erie; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private memorial Mass will take place at St. Andrew Church. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made in Paul's honor to the Erie Zoological Society, PO Box 3268, Erie, PA 16508 or the Flagship Niagara League, 150 E. Front St. Ste. 100, Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020