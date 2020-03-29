|
|
Paul M. Skelton, age 93, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home in Waterford. Born in Edinboro, on October 16, 1926, he was the son of the late Brady and Sylvia Whipple Skelton.
Paul owned and operated Skelton Trucking, and numerous other businesses, all of which started with hauling canned milk and produce. He always showed strong interest in the outdoors and agriculture, and enjoyed visiting friends, especially those in trucking and farming industries. He often attended various truck and farm auctions, and horse pulls with his friends. Paul had previously served as a Waterford Fair Board Director and Waterford Township Supervisor. He will long be remembered for being a selfless person with the goal of always providing for his family and others.
Family members include his wife, Sylvia Niemeyer Skelton; eleven children, Kathy Brown (Larry), Mark, Tim (Sue), Kip, Pete (Kathleen), Brian, Paul (Tammy), Eric (Linda), Kirk (Brianne), David Reagle, and Kim Youmans; also 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and all thirteen of his brothers and sisters.
Burial will be private at Waterford Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the Waterford Fair Association or to an organization of your choice.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020