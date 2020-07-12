Paul M. Skelton, age 93, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Waterford. Born in Edinboro on October 16, 1926, he was the son of the late Brady and Sylvia Whipple Skelton.
At the time of his death, a public service was not held due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The family now invites you to join them for a celebration of Paul's life on Saturday, July 18th at the American Legion Post 285, 120 West 4th Street, Waterford, from 1-5 p.m. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. followed by a meal and social time.
Memorials may be made to the Waterford Fair Association and condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.
