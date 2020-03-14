|
|
Sister Paul Marie (Pauline) Westlake, RSM, died on Thursday, March 12th, at the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse. She was in the 65th year of her religious life.
Born on March 27, 1928, in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Allen Teed and Marie (Benson) Westlake.
After working as an airline flight attendant, she entered the Sisters of Mercy at St. Joseph Convent in Titusville, on September 8, 1955, from Assumption Parish, Westport, Conn. She professed her perpetual vows on July 31, 1961.
Sr. Paul Marie completed the B.S. at Mercyhurst College (University) in humanities/education in 1966, the M.A. degree in theology in 1978, and certification in pastoral ministry from LaSalle University Philadelphia, in 1992.
For 24 years, she taught in the Erie Catholic Diocesan schools in Titusville, DuBois, Franklin, and Greenville, and in several schools of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese.
From 1979-1983, she served as diocesan director of religious education in Arusha, Tanzania. After returning to Erie, she directed religious education at St. John the Baptist in Erie and St. Agatha in Meadville, Pa. and at St. Mary in Hamilton, N.Y.
After co-directing Hope House in Erie for a year, she became pastoral associate at Holy Family in Metter, Ga. This final ministry (1993-2005) culminated her service to the Church. In retirement, Sr. Paul Marie built, decorated, and furnished detailed dollhouses as fundraisers for charities.
Along with her religious community, many nieces and nephews survive her.
Her parents, her twin sister Bernadette Boyle, her sister, Rosemary Murray, and a brother, John Allen Westlake preceded her in death.
Friends may call at the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse, 444 East Grandview Blvd., on Sunday, March 15th, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and from 7:00-8:00 p.m., with a Vigil Service held at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the motherhouse in the Sisters of Mercy chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16th. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. The Rite of Committal will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
As a precautionary measure, if you are experiencing any signs of flu-like symptoms, we ask that you refrain from attending the viewing and the Mass. Thank you for understanding.
Please offer memorial contributions to the Sisters of Mercy Ministry Fund, 444 East Grandview Blvd., Erie PA 16504.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 14, 2020