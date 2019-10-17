|
Paul Markiewicz, age 57, of Harborcreek, joined his beloved wife in heaven, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Their dog, Cookie, joined them on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Paul is survived by his sisters, Karen Couse (Mark) of North East, and Christine Swanson (Eric) of Niles, Ohio; one brother, Mark (Christina) of New Mexico; as well as his much-loved nieces and nephews, Joe Markiewicz, Jessica Chancellor, Mandy Couse, and Brittnee, Brandon and Brooklynn Skrutsky; and his in-laws, John and Mariann Coughlin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Markiewicz; his mother, Joanne Burrows; his father, Frank Markiewicz; his stepfather, Ken Burrows; and his sister-in-law, Deborah Coughlin.
Paul was born in Erie, on August 22, 1962.
He worked at the Electric Materials Company for over 30 years, where his most recent job was as a CNC Master Machinist.
Paul's loving heart, his strength, and his sense of humor, kindness and generosity will be sorely missed. He grabbed life by the horns and lived it to the full, until he lost the love of his life. He never really recovered from his loss, but he tried to be the man we all knew. He loved and is loved. Our hearts will never be the same. He lived hard and he loved harder.
Paul was a fierce defender of, and advocate for, those who were blessed to be loved by him. He enjoyed talking "shop" with his brother-in-law, Mark Couse, and sports with his brothers-in-law, Steve Coughlin, and Eric Swanson.
The family would like to thank all responders for their efforts as well as the ANNA Shelter, the NWPA Pet Emergency Center, the Erie Animal Hospital, and the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center for their assistance.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Road in Harborcreek Township) on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m. conducted by Pastor Roy Mack. Private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harborcreek Fire Dept., Fairfield Fire Dept., Brookside Fire Dept., Fuller Hose Co., or to the ANNA Shelter.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019