Paul Michalczik, age 63, passed away on May 27, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Erie, on February 15, 1956, a son of the late Michael Michalczik and Jeanette Voss Haise.
Paul is survived by two sons Aric and Sean Michalczik, a daughter Brandy Peterson, two brothers Mike and his wife Barb and Walt and his wife Sue, a sister Paulette, the mother of his two sons Sandy, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Harbor Creek High School. Paul worked at the Skinner Engine Co., Custom Engineering and Reeves Plumbing and Heating.
He was an avid fisherman and a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Paul was a jack of all trades and a master of none, and would help anybody out. He loved gardening.
Services were private. Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501. The Mark G. Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Ave., handled arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019