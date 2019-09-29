|
|
Paul N. Haft, age 61, of Wesleyville, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born in Erie, on August 6, 1958, son of the late Norman and Marilyn Haft.
Paul was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School. He was employed at the General Electric Company and was a social member of American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and the Wesleyville Athletic Club. He enjoyed a good beer with his friends, camping, fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Paul is survived by two daughters, Paula Haft (Russell Kaus) and Nicole Haft; one son, Michael Haft; his former wife, Barbara Haft; his companion, Linda; one brother, James Haft; one sister, Kathy Nicholls (Tony); his mother-in-law, Mary Medwid; two sisters-in-law, Stephanie Medwid (Paul) and Kimberly Medwid; nine grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelsey Haft; a grandson, Brandon Haft; and his father-in-law, Ken Medwid.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 pm. Private interment will be held.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019