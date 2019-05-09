|
|
June 30, 1931 – May 5, 2019
Paul Peter Ignasiak, age 87, of Erie, Pa., passed away on May 5, 2019, at James A. Haley VA Hospital, in Tampa, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Veronica Ignasiak and 18 of his siblings.
Paul is survived by his ex-wife, Joan Ignasiak of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; son, Paul A. Ignasiak of Holiday, Fla.; daughters, Andrea Hayes of Wolfpoint, Mont., Linda Ignasiak and Mark Yaremchuk of Tampa, Fla. and Brenda Powell and Matthew Powell of Port Richey, Fla.; and grandchildren, Aria and Al Schwartz, and Kerby Hayes, James and Candice Brawn, Christopher and Christine Brawn; five great-grandchildren, Atom, Asher and Ayden Schwartz, Lucas and Bianca Brawn.
A full obituary is available on Loyless Funeral Homes website (located in Land O' Lakes, Fla.).
A graveside prayer service will take place at 11 a.m. on August 10, 2019 at Trinity Cemetery in Erie, Pa.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019