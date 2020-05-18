|
Paul Philip Nolan, age 63, of Erie, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Medullary Thyroid Cancer, on May 16th in Erie.
He was born on December 17, 1956 in Franklin, Pa., a son of the late Paul and Therese Morley Nolan.
He graduated from Rocky Grove High School, and served in the U.S Navy on U.S.S. Nimitz as an airplane mechanic. He was a lifelong transmission and inspection mechanic in the Erie area. Most recently employed at Industrial Sales & Manufacturing Inc., as a painter.
He enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors; hunting, fishing, traveling, and most of all with his family. He will be remembered for living life to the fullest, loving hard, and forgiving always.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Great Aunt and Uncle Mary Hazel and Clyde, his siblings, Patricia and Catherine.
He is survived by his daughters, Julia and Krystal (Edward Ecke), grandchildren: Thomas, Hazel, and Evelyn, and many nieces and nephews.
