Paul Robert Swahn, age 71, of Waterford, passed into the arms of the Lord at his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with his wife Helen by his side, after a brief hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born on December 29, 1948 in Erie, Pa., son of the late Arthur and Lyla (Orr) Swahn.
Paul graduated from Academy High School in 1966 and served his country with the United States Army in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. He worked as a machinist at Bucyrus Erie for many years before moving to Florida in 1983. He resided in Lakeland until 2017, at which time he and his wife moved back to the Erie area to enjoy the remainder of their retirement. He was a very skilled cabinetmaker by trade, working with his friend Zeke Wentz in Florida. He always enjoyed woodworking, classic cars, music, and snowmobiling with his brothers. He could play a mean boogie woogie on the piano and will always be remembered by all who knew him for his amazing memory, detailed storytelling, and great love of reading and history.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Douglas Shugert.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 31 years, Helen (McFadden) Swahn, siblings Carl Swahn (Debbie), Lois Swanseger (Jeff), Alan Swahn (Marie), and brother-in-law Ralph McFadden. He is further survived by children Michele Shugert, Bryan Miller, Aimee Bartling (Keith) and Megyn Miller; grandchildren James, Robbie, Zachary and Dillan Shugert, Kyle Williams, Kaitlyn and Krystal Bartling, and James Miller. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews, several cousins, extended family friend Joyce Miller, his dear friend Bill Drezwicki, and his beloved dog Max. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Donald Baxter, officiating.
Burial with military honors, will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie Humane Society, 2704 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506 and Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.