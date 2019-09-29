|
Paul S. Twidle, 60, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on December 10, 1958, in Sheffield, England, son of the late Robert S.H. Twidle and Ruth (Wiltsie) Twidle.
His family immigrated to Canada and Paul was raised in Stevensville, Ontario. He moved to Buffalo, N.Y. in 1980 after serving in the U.S. Army. He and his wife moved to Erie in 1987.
Paul graduated from Mercyhurst College with a degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management. He spent several years in the hotel and restaurant industry and was instrumental in setting up the food and beverage services at Lake Erie Speedway and Presque Isle Downs and Casino. He was currently employed serving the citizens of Pennsylvania as an Unemployment Compensation Examiner for the PA Department of Labor and Industry.
He is survived by his wife, LeeAnn (Pundt) Twidle; daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Twidle; sister, Naomi Foote (Tim); brother, Robert Twidle (Jane); mother-in-law, Brenda Pundt; brother-in-law, Mathew Pundt (Darlene); nieces, Laura Twidle and Lyndsay Fiorentino; nephews, Jason and Adam Pundt; and best friend, Tim Tykolis (Kim).
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 East 38th St., Pine Ave. Branch., on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or SOS4 KidZ, 305 Shomont Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019