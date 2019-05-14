|
Paul V. Felton, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. Born in Marienville, Pa., on April 10, 1931, he was a son of the late Emerson W. and Edna E. (Hoover) Felton.
Paul started his career as a mechanic when he took over operations of the Gulf station, to help his mother after the death of his father. After moving to Erie, Paul worked for Ford dealerships, eventually retiring from PennDOT, where he was a foreman. Paul loved being in the woods: hunting, fishing, and camping. He especially loved spending time with his family, and his dog, Emmitt.
Paul and Agnes Shott were married for 63 years before she passed away on May 16, 2016. In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by his two sisters, Earla Heasley and Delores "Dolly" Boland; his brother, William H. Felton; a grandson, Adrian Felton; and a nephew, James Shott.
Paul is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn Felton, and Lora Joint, husband Bill, all of Erie; a son, Paul E. Felton, wife Candita, of Girard; three grandsons, Daniel Shannon, of California, Bill Joint and fiancée Cassie Brennan, of Durham, N.C., and Gabriel Felton, of Erie; three granddaughters, Dawn Shannon (Joe Yaple), of California, Elizabeth Anne Peterson and fiancé, Mike Owens, of Erie, and Dr. Megan Joint (James Bowman), of Pittsburgh; two great-grandsons, Carson, and Ross Peterson; a niece, Victoria Klinchock, husband William, of Vestal, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12 o'clock noon. Services and burial, in St. Ann Cemetery, Marienville, Pa., will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019