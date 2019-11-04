Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Resources
Paul V. Stevens


1970 - 2019
Paul V. Stevens Obituary
Paul V. Stevens, age 49, of North East Twp., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Pittsburgh on May 1, 1970, son of the late Donald Stevens and Patricia Konopka.

Paul enjoyed being a truck driver in his career, most recently working for Roberts Trucking and Bay Valley Trucking. He enjoyed working with his hands, remodeling his home and tinkering with many projects. Paul was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and liked playing video games with his sons and friends.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly Stevens; two dearly loved sons, Justin and Tylar; his sister, Lynn Morris (Scott); and his stepfather, Charles Konopka. He was the beloved son-in-law of Robin and Jon Tidd and Debbie and Thomas Fedorko. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be designated to the family.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 4, 2019
