Together Again Forever
On May 17th, 2019, Paul W. Stiles, age 98, left this world to rejoin the love of his life, Mary, after over six years apart.
Paul, one of six brothers and sisters, and his wife of 70 years were born and raised in Gallitzin, Pa., where he loved working on the Pennsylvania Rail Road. He and Mary later moved to North East, Pa. following Paul's Army years in WWII, where he served transporting troops and supplies during the campaigns in North Africa and Italy and on one occasion, transporting Dwight Eisenhower. Paul and Mary were longtime members of Park United Methodist Church. Paul loved his family, fishing in Canada, railroading, building projects large and small, telling war stories, and anything built or standing "In a nice straight line."
Paul is survived by his daughter Suzanne Stiles; sons, Barry Stiles (Cindy) and Billy Stiles (Patty); three grandchildren, Kelli Hughes (Tom), Courtney Smedick (Brian), and Jacob Stiles; and four great-grandchildren, Mallory and Isla Smedick, Josh Hughes and Loren Hillard.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.
The family extends its sincere thanks to the staff of Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for the exceptional care and comfort they provided Paul during his last years there.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2019