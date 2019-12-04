|
|
After a valiant two-year battle with cancer, Paul W. Suchar Jr., 84, of Columbus, Pa., passed away on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Corry, Pa., on December 8th, 1934, the son of the late Paul W. and Ann M. (Tinko) Suchar.
Paul was educated in Columbus and Corry and graduated from Corry Area High School in 1952. Raised on a dairy farm, Paul spent his childhood causing mischief. He co-owned the farm with his parents and farmed throughout his career. Paul worked for George Tinko Construction for several years and as a Union Carpenter from 1965 until his retirement in 1996. His time swinging a hammer took him to many memorable job sites, including the Kinzua Dam, Hamot Parking Deck, State Fish Hatchery Facility in Corry, Millcreek Mall, and many others. Paul served as Local 81 President and district council representative for many years.
Paul served on the Corry School Board for fourteen years, including four years as President. He was the Corry Representative to the Erie County Technical School throughout his board tenure. He was also a longtime member of the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department, serving as a driver of "Big Red." Paul was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Corry.
Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, Polka dancing, watching Westerns on TV and sitting on his porch. He especially enjoyed watching local farmers plant and harvest their crops and marveled at the size and complexity of their farm equipment compared to "back in the day."
Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean (Laughery) Suchar, whom he married on May 18th, 1957, his daughters, Diane L. Ohrn (Karl) of St. Paul, Minn., and Kimberly S. Hawkes (Alan) of Columbus, Pa., his son, Craig S. Suchar (Sherri) of Columbus, Pa., and his grandchildren, Samuel Ohrn, Cayla, Cassidy, and Chase Suchar.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass at 12:00 noon at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa. A private burial will occur at West Lawn Cemetery in Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The or to The .
Professional services are entrusted to Bracken Funeral Home, 315 North Center Street, Corry, PA 16407. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 4, 2019