Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Paula A. Casey


1959 - 2019
Paula A. Casey Obituary
Paula A. Casey, age 60, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Erie on February 25, 1959, a daughter of the late Robert J. and Martha M. Marks Wisinski.

Paula graduated from East High School and went on to work at Erie Insurance for 38 years until her retirement. Paula was a very creative person who enjoyed gardening, crocheting, antiquing, attending craft shows and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, James and Irene Casey and a brother-in-law, David J. Truitt.

Paula is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Gary Casey; two children, Brandon Casey (Erica Bruno) and Briana Casey; two sisters, Laura Brumagin and Lisa Truitt; sister-in-law Colleen (Bob) Meyer and nieces and nephews, Jeffery (Michele) Meyer, Chrystie (Dave) Raymond, Nicholas Brumagin (Sara), Katie Brumagin, Cara Sharpe (Derrick), Ryan Truitt (Brandy), Christi (Kent) Bartlett, Alyssa Truitt and Jessica Truitt.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank 1507 Grimm Dr, Erie, PA 16501, A.N.N.A Shelter 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511 or the Erie Humane Society 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2019
