Paula Jean "JJ" Clapper, age 64, lifelong resident of McKean, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Edinboro Manor. Born in Erie on April 7, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Robert Clapper and Dorothy May Richter Clapper.
Paula grew up in McKean and graduated with the class of 1973 of General McLane High School. After becoming a beautician, she opened her own beauty shop, the "Lock Shop" in 1974 in Edinboro and in 1986 moved it to McKean where she operated until closing in 2003 due to disability. Paula had also worked for several years during this time at Loblaws on 38th and Liberty in Erie, and later at Blair Corporation in Erie.
An active and longtime resident of the McKean community, Paula served as judge of elections for McKean Borough for approximately 40 years, was chairperson of the McKean 125-year celebration and was a life member of the St. Francis Ushers Club. She was also active in her General McLane Class of 1973 reunions.
"JJ" was loved and cared for by her family-- her brother Jim Clapper and his wife Gloria of Greenville; her nephew and nieces, Greg Clapper and wife Lori of Albion, Christi Mischler and husband Rob of Girard, and Steph May and husband Jeremy of Indianapolis, Ind.; and her seven great-nieces and nephews: Jacob, Elaina, and Emma Clapper, Kylie and Abby Mischler, and Garrett and Cara May.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Janet Clapper.
Friends may call at Van Matre Family Funeral Home in Edinboro on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in McKean. A memorial service will take place in McKean at a later date and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the McKean Hose Company. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 8, 2019