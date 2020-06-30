Paula Jean Tillinghast Clark
Paula Jean Tillinghast Clark, age 58, of Westlake, Ohio, formerly of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. John Medical Center in Westlake, Ohio. She was born in Blossburg, Pa., on February 22, 1962, the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Wescott Tillinghast.

Paula attended Cowanefque Valley High School and most recently worked for Plastek in Erie. She had a love for birds, especially parrots.

In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Clark; a daughter, Jenny Clark; grandson, Trent Dancy, II; and a brother, Donald "Willia" Tillinghast.

Survivors include her children, Melanie Moyer (Greg), Tracy Clark and Timothy Clark, and her companion, Jim Roberts, all of Erie; seventeen grandchildren, Nichole Clark, Tremel Horton (Ben), Sierra Dancy, Shalese Dancy, Trent Dancy, Jr., Tarrell Clark, Keana Clark, Zalayah Switder, Madelyn Pursell, Aadiyah Henderson, Dezmariah Potts, Thea Potts, Danisecia Clark, Alilyah Clark, Vita Clark, Molly Clark and Daniel Clark, Jr.; as well as six great-grandchildren. Further surviving are her brothers, Paul "Rusty" Tillinghast, Frederick "Tommy" Tillinghast and Michael Tillinghast; sisters, Teresha Root, Lisa Allen, Kathy Bacon, Polly Armstrong, Melinda Goodier, Cindy Ribble Sue Webster and Betsy Tillighast; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Owen Rhodes presiding.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
1 entry
June 29, 2020
I am going to Miss You and our talks when we talked to each other I Love you xoxoxo forever .
Michael Tillinghast
Family
