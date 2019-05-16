|
Pauline E. (Asel) Rensel, age 88, died on her birthday, Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on May 13, 1931, in Strattanville, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Marie Elder Asel.
A longtime resident of Erie, she had worked at Erie's General Electric before she became a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family. She loved gardening, crafting and fishing, especially any activity that included being outdoors in nature. She also loved her dogs, and her home was filled with Hummingbird décor.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert E. Rensel who died in 2009. She was also preceded by a sister, Georgia Woodward and a brother, John Asel.
Pauline is survived by her children, Albert M. Rensel and his wife Tina of Lake City, Pa., Marie D. Leahy and her husband Michael of Greensboro, N.C., Tammy Laniewicz and her husband Edward of Winnabow, N.C., and Betty J. Hoffman and her husband William of Erie. She is also survived by she grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Further visiting will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.
