Pauline J. Griffin, age 78, of Erie, residing at Willow Commons, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Erie, on November 14, 1941, daughter of the late Charles and Pauline McKane.
Pauline enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, and floral arranging. She especially loved time spent with her grandchildren.
Pauline is survived by two daughters, Darlene Griffin and Denise Long; one son, Dennis Griffin; five grandchildren, Savannah Griffin Mims, Kimberly Nejman, Kayla Griffin, Kristina Long and James Long; and many great-grandchildren she loved very much. She is further survived by two brothers, Charles McKane and Robert McKane.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Griffin; a grandson, Joshua Griffin; three sisters, Phyllis Eller, Betty Hart, and Marjorie Fellows; and one brother, Raymond McKane.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, with interment to be held at Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 4, 2020