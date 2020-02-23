|
Pauline M. (Zilch) Kalish, age 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on March 29, 1933, to Clifford and Margaret (Bohen) Zilch.
Pauline graduated from Mercyhurst College and was a teacher with the Erie School District prior to her marriage to her husband, Davis Kalish.
Besides her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Davis and a grandson, Michael Tarkowski.
She is survived by her children, Andrew Kalish and his fiancé, Laurie Mancuso of Leroy, N.Y., Paul Kalish of Erie, Chris Kalish of Erie, and Martha Kalish (Tony Tarkowski) of Dacula, Ga. Pauline is further survived by seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
Pauline will be remembered for sharing a lifetime of kindness with her family, friends, neighbors, and animals.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020