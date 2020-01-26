Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
1947 - 2020
Pauline Martin Mann Obituary
Pauline Martin Mann, age 72, of Erie, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Erie on December 10, 1947, daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Kimball Martin.

Pauline worked as a housekeeper for various businesses for several years. She enjoyed TV, especially watching The Price is Right and Judge Judy with Marty, gaming on her tablet, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Martin P. "Marty" Mann in 2017; and one daughter, René Sackett.

Survivors include her children, Paula Bryan (Jim Lewis), Paulette Greene (Steve), Pam Anderson (Tom), Chrissy Davis (Chris) and Laura Alward; three brothers, Kenny Martin, Chuck Martin (Ginny), and Robert Martin (Joan); four stepchildren; 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 6 p.m. conducted by Rev. Richard Moyer.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020
