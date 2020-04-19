|
Pauline Monk, age 66, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on November 27, 1953, a daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Larkin Menzietti.
Pauline graduated from Oakmont High School and earned her Associate's Degree from C.C.A.C. in Ophthalmology.
She was a board certified opthalmolic technician.
Pauline loved everything crafts! She enjoyed stain glass, crocheting, quilting and making beach glass jewelry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Catherine Davis and Michael Hataway.
Pauline is survived by her husband of 47 years, Art Monk Sr. and their children, Prudence Monk of New Kensington, Pa. and Art Monk Jr., of Girard. She is further survived by two grandchildren, Morgan and Londyn, her brothers, Thomas (Katherine) Menzietti and William (Michelle) Menzietti, both of Pittsburgh, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were private and held at the convenience of the family by Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020