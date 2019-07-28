|
Pauline "Polly" Helen Labrozzi, age 62, of Cleveland, Ohio passed away suddenly on June 4, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1957 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Caroline and John Labrozzi.
Polly was a graduate of McDowell High School. She then attended Edinboro University, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. During her time at Edinboro she was a member of the Biology Club from 1976-1979. After graduation she moved to Buffalo, N.Y. to work in research for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute. In 1984 Polly moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she spent the majority of her career as a Research Specialist working for University Hospitals and biomedical companies. Later, she returned to school attending Kent State University and earned her Master's Degree in 1998. She continued to reside in Cleveland after her retirement.
Polly's hobbies were painting, pottery, art classes, reading and Bible Study. In her earlier years, she was a bird watcher and made many yearly trips to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Reading, Pa. She was an active member of her church and participated in youth field trips, especially enjoying the time spent with the children. Her vacations included traveling with her family throughout the country as well as to the Caribbean Islands.
Pauline is survived by her sisters Laura Kolivoski (Paul) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Carol Gearhart (David) of Dayton, Ohio and brother John Labrozzi, Jr. (Peggy) of Sarasota, Fla., and nieces Jessica, Jill, Jenna and Casey and nephew James.
A private "Celebration of Life" will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's name to: New Life at Calvary Church, 2020 East 79th Street, Cleveland, OH 44103.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019