Pauline R. Amicucci, age 96, of Canton, Mich., formerly of Wesleyville, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born in Erie, on January 9, 1923, daughter of the late Emilio and Marie Verdoni.
Pauline was previously employed at Twinbrook Nursing Home. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved baking cookies and being a grandmother.
Pauline is survived by three children, Nick Amicucci (Pat), Frank Amicucci, Jr. (Sydney), and Cathy Fuerstnau (John); one sister-in-law, Connie McMillen; five grandchildren, Lisa Thurow (Mike), Michele Anewalt (Tyler), Teri Mead (Matthew), Sean Amicucci, and Nicole Fuerstnau; three great-grandchildren, Colin and Natalie Thurow, and Henry Anewalt; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank V. Amicucci; an infant daughter, Mariette Amicucci; three brothers; and five sisters.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 8, 2019