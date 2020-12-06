Pauline S. Wonner Devlin, 86, of Erie, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born in Venango Township, on January 28, 1934, a daughter of the late John and Susanna Fleisher Wonner.
Pauline attended Wattsburg High School and graduated from McKean High School in 1952. She worked at Miller Bros. Garden Center for ten years, retiring in 1987. Pauline was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where she was a church organist. She was a member of the Erie Christian Women's Club, the Red Hat Society (Rudy Slippers), the Siebenbuerger Auxiliary Club, the St. Boniface Usher's Club, and the S&G Sewing Club. Pauline enjoyed golf, crocheting, reading, and playing piano.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jerome A. Devlin Jr.; her daughter, Pamela Williams and her husband, James, of Wadsworth, Ohio; her son Patrick Devlin, of Erie; her brother, John Wonner and his wife Marjorie, of McKean; her two sisters, Charlotte Rosenberg, of McKean, and Susanne Makay, of Fairview; her two grandsons, Colin Williams and his wife Emily, of Columbus, Ohio, and Joel Williams, of Wadsworth, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service there at 12:00 p.m. All current Erie County CDC guidelines will be adhered to. Burial will be private in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor and Maria for all of the loving care they provided her.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.