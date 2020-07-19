1/1
Pearl Jane Schwindt
1935 - 2020
Pearl Jane Schwindt, age 84, of Erie passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge.She was born in Erie on October 15, 1935 a daughter of the late Michael and Kathryn (Yakubowski) Orloff.

Pearl was an accomplished quilter. She was full of laughter and smiles. Pearl was always supportive of her family and a true role model to all. An experienced crafter, there was not a craft Pearl could not do! She also enjoyed travelling and being with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Schwindt; six brothers, James and Jack Pancerav and Frederick, Charles, Fred and Wallace Orloff; and three sisters, Agnes Annuziatia, Mary Orloff and Kaya Wojtalik.

She is survived by her children Gary Schwindt, wife Victoria, Arthur Schwindt, wife Marissa and Stephanie LaJohn, husband Gregory, all of Erie; five grandchildren, Andrew, Chelsea, Anthony, Haley and Marco; one great-grandchild, Kamora; a sister Irene Felice of Bellevue, Washington. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Services and burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506, the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
