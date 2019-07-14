|
Pearl (Bartnik) Kahn Hood, 89, resident of Erie, passed away, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Tampa, Florida surrounded by her daughter, Victoria Muzyka (Kahn), son-in-law, Michael Muzyka and granddaughter, Valerie Muzyka.
Born in Erie, Pa., March 22,1930, Pearl was a daughter of the late Frank and Victoria (Szczesny) Bartnik. She graduated from East High School in 1948 and was very proud to have worked for the City of Erie for 38 years (30 yrs. consecutively), retiring in 1995. Pearl was very active in her community during her time with the City of Erie and enjoyed a variety of team activities as well as volunteering for political campaigns. She was a fabulous cook, who loved to entertain - always welcoming friends and family! Pearl enjoyed decorating, sharing funny stories, and most of all - she loved and cherished her role as mother to Victoria, mother-in-law to Mike and Grandma to Valerie.
Besides her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence F. Hood and her former husband, Clifford H. Kahn. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters: Matthew, Marion, Raymond, Joseph and Mary Bartnik and Gertrude (Bartnik) Rogala. Pearl had one nephew, who preceded her in death and is survived by seven nieces, several great-nieces/nephews as well as great-great-nieces/nephews and many cousins. Her family meant everything to her!
Friends and Family may call on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
