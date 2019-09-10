Home

Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Pearl Lee Gabel


1941 - 2019
Pearl Lee Gabel Obituary
Pearl Lee Gabel, 77, of Albion, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born November 26, 1941, in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Gladys Parkhurst and Eben and Betty Carbaugh.

Pearl was a member of the Eagle's Club in Conneaut, Ohio. She enjoyed baking, crochet, needlework, crafts, gardening, flowers, and watching cooking shows and crime shows. Pearl truly loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Eugene Gabel, in 1989, three sisters, Elaine McFadden, Betty Jean Shreiber, Janet Carbaugh, and one brother, John Carbaugh.

She is survived by four children, Theresa Ebner of Albion, Tamara Gabel Taylor and her husband, Tracey, of Cochranton, Wayne Gabel and his wife, Victoria, of Springboro, Rebecca Renninger and her husband, Don, of Conneautville, and seven brothers and sisters, Mildred Mitchell of Washington, Gloria McFadden and her husband, Bob, of Conneaut, Ohio, David Carbaugh and his wife, BJ, of New York, Toni Loveland of Louisiana, William Taylor and his wife, Gerry, of Cranesville, James Parkhurst and his wife, Judy, of Arizona, and Margaret Taylor of Erie. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 6 p.m. with Rev. Marshall Lillie officiating. Burial will be private, by the family. Memorials may be made in honor of Pearl to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019
