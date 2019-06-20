|
|
Pearl Levern Henderson Hill, age 67 of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Laurel, Miss. on November 8, 1951, a daughter of Mary Alice Bell Henderson and the late Lee Isaac Henderson.
Pearl graduated from Academy High School in 1969, joined the Upward Bound Program where she won the title of Ms. Upward Bound, and attended the J.H. Thompson Academy for Cosmetology, where she received her beautician's license. She was a worker for years at Unisex Beatty and Barber Shop as a hair stylist.
Pearl was a former member of Antioch Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, computer gaming, and competitions in billiards and darts. She was a second mother to many.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Alice and Mary Ellen; three brothers, Howard Lee, Delvon, and William (Sweet); her husband, Barney Hill, and a granddaughter, Donay Gambill.
Survivors include a son, Kyel Hill (Tracey); two daughters, Tracee Hill Elverton (Carlos) and Lori Hill (friend, Abdule Rosesenary); five brothers, John (Darlene), Lee, James (Lula), Dennis Henderson (Jacqueline) and Jeffrey Graham; six sisters, Alice Fay Crockett, Janice Trotter, Brenda Johnson, Arvilla Hines (Robert), Deboralene Henderson, and Virgie Gore (Ricky); 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and best friends Alice Dawson Jones and Barbara Roberts, as well as many nieces, nephews friends and family.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 Noon with Reverend Aubrey Favors officiating and Reverend Darren Peoples assisting. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 20, 2019