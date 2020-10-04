1/1
Pearl M. Nelson
Pearl M. Nelson, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Elmwood Gardens.

She was born on February 20, 1924, in Erie, a daughter of the late John and Julie Hegedus Mester.

She was a secretary for 35 years at Oil City Hospital and Hamot Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

Pearl is survived by her three daughters, Grace (John) Hogue, Nancy (Carl) Baker, and Sally Monroe; eight grandchildren, Tim and Randy Hofmeister, Gary and Brenda Hogue, Lisa (John) George and Steve, Monica and Regina Monroe; and three great-grandchildren, Allison and Natalie George and Nathan Monroe.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elmwood Gardens, 2628 Elmwood Ave., Erie, PA 16508.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
