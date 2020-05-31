Pearl M. (Weiser) Young
1931 - 2020
Pearl M. (Weiser) Young, 88, of Erie, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge.

She was born on December 2, 1931, in Wooster, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl E. and Effie (Weidman) Weiser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Young

Pearl enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit their children and also enjoyed baking and sewing.

She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Young of Erie and Jerry Young and his wife, Beverly of Maine; two daughters, Cynthia Eckman and her husband, Dave of Erie and Sheryl Sharp and her husband, Bill of Tennessee; and her sister, Opal Flenner of Wooster, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to the City Mission or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
