Pedro B. Spampani, 81, of Palm City, Florida, passed peacefully on July 7, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, Pedro attended Tech Memorial High school and played all-city football. Later he graduated from Gannon College with a degree in mathematics. Active in ROTC, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne where he was stationed in Germany.
After serving his country he was employed by the American Sterilizer Company (AMSCO) where he had a long, distinguished career. Pedro began his retirement while living in London, England and serving as the Vice President of Operations in AMSCO's scientific division.
In retirement, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed testing his skill in a local shooting club. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judith O. Spampani, of Palm City; his daughter, Stephanie Spampani, of Palm City; his sons, Stephen Spampani, and his wife, Sharon, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Patrick Spampani and his wife, Cami, of St. Louis, Mo.; his grandchildren, Christopher Spampani, Chase Spampani, Mia Spampani, Luke Spampani and Leia Spampani. He was preceded in death by his sister Evangeline Goodrich.
There are no services planned at this time; however, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019