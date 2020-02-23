|
|
Peggy A. Groves, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born in Erie, on November 10, 1935, daughter of the late Andrew Ferrara and Mildred Anderson Wagner, and was raised by her grandparents, the late Ethel and Arthur Anderson.
Peggy was affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She was the owner of Peg's Cleaning Service for over 30 years. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and camping, and bowled for many years at the Eastway Bowling Lanes.
Peggy is survived by one daughter, Beth Radigan (Brian); one son-in-law, Richard Cass; two grandchildren, Gina Spilling (Kevin) and Rich Cass (Linda); three great-grandchildren, Seth Cass, and Brandon and Leo Spilling; one sister-in-law, Mary Lee Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin H. Groves; and one daughter, Mildred "Pinkey" Cass.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of NWPA, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020