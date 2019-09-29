|
|
Peggy Ann Cannon, age 69, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Winter Haven Hospital in Florida. She was born on December 29, 1949, in Deland, Florida. She was a daughter of the late William Roy Cannon and Wanda Juanita Cannon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Arra Burma Bowers and Alma Faye Lackey and infant granddaughter Chloe Marie Chupp.
She is survived by two brothers Buford Roy Cannon and Richard Matthew Cannon, three children Jeannette Pattison (Dusty), Jay Flickner Jr. (Belinda), and James Chupp (Melissa), fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a service on October 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Flagship Free Will Baptist Church, 2728 Pebble Drive, Erie, PA 16508.
Pastor Daryl will be officiating, followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of Jeannette Pattison, 719 East 31st Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019