Peggy L. (Lamb) Kinney, age 84, of Findley Lake, New York, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. She was born on July 28, 1934, in Weedville, Pa., to the late John W. and Kathryn E. (McCafferty) Lamb.
Peggy graduated from East High School and attended Behrend College and Mercyhurst College. She was formerly employed by the United States Postal Service in Findley Lake as a postal clerk and postal master, she taught piano, and also served as the church organist at the Findley Lake United Brethen Church for 50 years. Peggy loved spending time with her family and cooking Sunday dinners. She enjoyed genealogy, painting, music, vacations on the ocean, weekend trips to Romolos, and supporting her grandchildren's sporting events. Peggy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Craig W. Kinney, Jr.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Craig W. Kinney, Sr., whom she married on June 25, 1955; children, Brenda Mandic (Anton) of Erie, Deanna Fuller of Jamestown, and Matthew Kinney (Jill) of Findley Lake; a sister, Joan Barlow of Harborcreek; a daughter-in-law, Marguerite Timko-Kinney of Erie; grandchildren, Lindsay, Joshua, Taylor, Kathryn, Cody, Craig, Christian, Declan, and Teaghan; great-grandchildren, Harper, Rowan, and Caiden; and also several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Gary Kuhne. Interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Findley Lake Fire Department, 10372 Main Street, Findley Lake, NY 14736, or to the Mina Community Center, 2883 North Road, Findley Lake, NY 14736, or to The Kidney Cancer Association, 1234 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60202.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 1, 2019