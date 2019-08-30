|
Peggy Sue (McDonald) Lewis, age 55, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by friends and family, after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 3, 1964, in Erie, Pa., to Sue Carroll of North East and Charles McDonald of Springboro.
Peggy graduated from Land O' Lakes High School in Florida and Erie Business School, earning an associate's degree in business. She was employed by Wattsburg Area Elementary School as a behavioral needs aide for the past ten years. Peggy enjoyed collecting stamps and shot glasses, watching movies and the Hallmark Channel, and was an avid fan of the Wizard of Oz and the Dallas Cowboys. She will be sadly missed by her family and students, whom she deeply loved. Peggy considered her family, children, and students her greatest joy in life.
Peggy was preceded in death by an infant daughter; maternal grandparents, James and Myrtle Cooper; and paternal grandparents, Earl and Mae McDonald.
She is survived by her parents; stepfather, Paul Carroll; stepmother, Linda McDonald; daughter, Halie Lewis; son, Trevor Lewis; sisters, Tammy Peck, Linda Vehec, Patti Hernandez, Dody Divell, Marcia Abbate, Nikki Bogart, and Maria Anderson; brothers, Don Carroll, Duane Carroll, Chucky McDonald, Jerry Divell, Scott Divell, and Stephen Divell; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Peggy's family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation for everyone's prayers and loving support throughout her difficult journey.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials in Peggy's name may be made to Linked By Pink at linkedbypink.org.
