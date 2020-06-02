June 2, 1941- November 5, 2018
In loving memory of Penny on her birthday. She grew up in North East, Pa., returned with her husband, Doug, after graduation from the University of Cincinnati, and stayed for 49 years.
Penny taught history and English at NEHS. In 2009, they moved to Douglas, Ariz., and grew to love it as much as they had North East.
Penny died due to complications of COPD and was buried alongside Doug in the Douglas Cemetery. She spoke fondly of her previous students in North East and many friends in the area.
She is especially remembered for her laughter and extensive knowledge; she was writing a novel about medieval England.
Penny is survived by her sister and husband, Mary Lou and Bob Morton of Banning, Calif; a nephew and wife, Devin and Lisa of Bellevue, Wash.; niece and husband, Brandy and Sami and children Nyla, Ayah, Saarah, and Marwa of Westminster, Calif.
We miss you Penny!
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 2, 2020.