Penny Rae Brown, age 74, of Albion, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor, following an extended illness. Penny was born on November 4, 1944, in Lockport, N.Y., the daughter of Alberta Gurnett and the niece of Jim and Jeanette Weed, who helped raise Penny from an early age.
Penny graduated high school in Fairview, Pa. in 1963. While in school, she worked on horse farms and participated in many horse show competitions on her prized horse "Henry." She was also very active in teaching other young riders to ride "English" for competitive purposes. Penny worked hard in a variety of jobs throughout her life, mostly as a single parent raising her two boys. She was a member of the Albion Moose Club for 11 years. She enjoyed card games and loved doing crossword puzzles, which she was very astute with until her passing.
Penny was preceded in death by her wonderful companion of many years, her Golden Retriever "Bella."
She is survived by her two sons, Damon Vitter and his wife, Pam, of Conneaut, Ohio, and Craig Kovaly and his wife, Jennifer, of Girard, Pa. She had six grandchildren, Katie, Bridgette, James, Danika, Derek and Leah, and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom will sadly miss her.
Friends may call at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a memorial service there at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following the memorial service, friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Albion Moose Club, 63 East State Street, Albion. Private burial will be in Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield. Memorial donations may be sent to the Albion Moose Club. To send flowers, light a memory candle, or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019